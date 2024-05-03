Changes in pattern of train services in Arakkonam –Jolarpettai section; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Friday said that as part of ongoing engineering works in Arakkonam –Jolarpettai section at Pachchakuppam Yard on 4th - 6th May from 10:30 hrs to 14:30 hrs (04 Hours).

Train No: 06417, Katpadi - Jolarpettai Memu Express special leaving Katpadi at 09:30, Train No: 06418, Jolarpettai - Katpadi Memu Express special, leaving Jolarpettai at 12.45 hrs are fully cancelled on 4th - 6th May.

Due to ongoing engineering works over Chennai area the change in origination/termination of Train No. 12615/12616 Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Grand Trunk Express at Tambaram Station will be continued further for a period of 3 months with effect from 9th May, 2024, said a Southern Railway statement.