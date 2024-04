Changes in pattern of train services for maintenance works: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Friday announced that as part of maintenance works in Chennai Central – Arakkonam section between Washermanpet and Vyasarpadi Jeeva Railway stations from April 6 to April 12 two EMU train services has been diverted, skipping stoppages.

Train No. 43820, Tiruttani – Chennai Beach EMU local, leaving Tiruttani at 08:50 hrs, is diverted to Moore Market Complex by skipping stoppages at Washermanpet, Royapuram and Chennai Beach railway stations.

Train No. 43821, Chennai Beach - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:10 hrs will be originating from Moore Market Complex by skipping stoppages at, Chennai Beach, Royapuram and Washermanpet.

As part of ongoing engineering works in Chennai Central - Arakkonam section at Tiruninravur Yard from 23.00 hrs of 6th April to 05:00 hrs of 7th April four EMU train services are skipping stoppages.

Train No. 66009, Moore Market Complex-Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 22:45, Train No. 43255 Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23.15 hrs, will run on the fast line between Pattabiram - Tiruvallur, skipping stoppages at Pattabiram, Nemilichery, Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road on 6th April 2024.

Train No. 43501, Moore Market Complex – Tiruttani EMU local, leaving Moore Market Complex at 03.50 hrs, will run on the fast line between Pattabiram and Tiruvallur, skipping stoppages at Pattabiram, Nemilichery, Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road on 7th April 2024.

Train No. 43202, Tiruvallur - Moore Market Complex EMU local, leaving Tiruvallur at 03:50 hrs; Train No. 43402 Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local, leaving Arakkonam at 03:45 hrs; and Train No. 43802 Arakkonam – Chennai Beach EMU local, leaving Arakkonam at 04:00 hrs, will run on the fast line between Tiruvallur - Pattabiram, skipping stoppages at Putlur, Nemilichery and Pattabiram on 7th April 2024, said a Southern Railway press release.