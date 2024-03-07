Changes in pattern of train services announced: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday announced changes in the pattern of EMU trains between Korukkupet and Basin Bridge railway stations from 8th to 13th March.

As part of ongoing Engineering works in Chennai Central - Gudur Section, the train patterns will be changed between Korukkupet and Basin Bridge railway stations, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 42426, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 21:40 hrs is diverted to Chennai Beach by skipping stoppages at Basin Bridge, Moore Market Complex on 8th, 9th, 11th and 12th.

Train No. 43025, Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market complex at 23:45 hrs will originate from Chennai Beach at 23:45hrs on 8th, 9th, 11th and 12th, press release added.