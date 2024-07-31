Changes in pattern of express train services from August 1 to 14 due to Tambaram remodelling works; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railways has announced changes in the pattern of express train services from August 1 to 14 due to Tambaram remodelling works through a press release.

Train No 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Tambaram at 11 pm from August 1 to 14, Train No 20692 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express leaving Nagercoil at 3.50 pm on August 1 to 13 are fully cancelled.

Train No 22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Superfast Express leaving ChennaiEgmore at 11.55pm from August 1 to 14 will be diverted to run via Chennai Beach, Arakkonam, Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

Train No. 12606 Karaikkudi – Chennai Egmore Pallavan Superfast Express leaving Karaikkudi at 05.35 am from August 1 to 14 will be short terminated at Chengalpattu.

Train No. 12605 Chennai Egmore – Karaikkudi Pallavan Superfast Express scheduled to leaving Chennai Egmore at 3.45 pm August 8 to 10 will originate from Chengalpattu at 4.45 pm.

Train No. 12635 Chennai Egmore - Madurai Vaigai Express will originate from Chengalpattu at 2.48 pm from August 1 to 14.

Train No. 12636 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Vaigai Superfast Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 06.40 am on August 8 to 10 will be short terminated at Chengalpattu.

Train No 12653 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchchirappalli Rockfort Express will originate from Chengalpattu at 12.40 am from August 2 to 15.

Train No. 15929 Tambaram – New Tinsukia express on August 1 and 8 will commence service from Chennai Egmore at 7.15 pm.

Train No. 12760 Hyderabad – Tambaram superfast express leaving Hyderabad at 6.00 pm from August 1 to 13 will be short terminated at Chennai Beach.

Train No 12759 Tambaram – Hyderabad Charminar Express from August 1 to 14 will commence service from Chennai Beach at 6.20 pm.

Train No 20683 Tambaram – Sengottai Express between August 1 to 13 will originate from Villupuram at 11.15 am.

Train No 20684 Sengottai – Tambaram Express between August 2 to 12 will be short terminated at Villupuram.

Train No 16159 Chennai Egmore – Mangaluru Central Express from August 1 to 14 will originate from Tiruchchirappalli at 04.40 hrs.

Train No 16160 Mangaluru Central – Chennai Egmore Express leaving from August 1 to 13 will be short terminated at Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No 22658 Nagercoil –Tambaram superfast express between August 1 to 13 will short terminate at Chennai Egmore.

Train No 22657 Tambaram – Nagercoil superfast express between August 4 to 14 will commence service from Chennai Egmore at 7.00 pm.

Train No 12375 Tambaram - Jasidih Superfast Express will originate from Chennai Egmore at 13.35 hrs on August 3 and 10.

Train No. 12376 Jasidih – Tambaram Superfast Express will be short terminated at Chennai Egmore on August 7.

Train No 15630 Silghat Town – Tambaram Nagaon express on 2 and 9 August will be short terminated at Chennai Egmore. Train No.15629 Tambaram – Silghat Town Nagaon express on August 5 and 12 will short originate from Chennai Egmore at 7.15 pm.

Train No 22841 Santragachi Jn. – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving on August 5 and 12 will be short terminated at Chennai Beach.

Train No 22842 Tambaram - Santragachi Antyodaya Express on August 7 and 14 will originate from Chennai Egmore.

Train No 15930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram weekly Express leaving on August 5 and 12 will be short terminated at Chennai Egmore.

Train No 20482 Tiruchchirappalli – Bhagat Ki Koti Humsafar weekly express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 08.10 am on August 3 and 10 will be diverted and skip stoppage at Chennai Egmore.

Train No 11017 Lokmanyatilak – Karaikal Weekly Express leaving on August 3 and 10 will be diverted to run via Tiruttani, Melpakkam Cabin and Chengalpattu.

Train No 22613 Rameswaram - Ayodhya Cantt Shraddha Sethu Superfast express leaving on August 4 and 11 will skip stoppage at Chennai Egmore.

Train No 22614 Ayodhya Cantt – Rameswaram Shraddha Sethu Superfast

Express, Train No 22535 Rameswaram – Banaras Weekly Superfast Express on August 7 will be skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore.

Train No 22632 Bikaner – Madurai Superfast Weekly Express leaving Bikaner at 3.30 pm on August 4 and 11 will be diverted and skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore and Tambaram.

Train No 22403 Puducherry – New Delhi Weekly Express leaving Puducherry at 09.55 am on August 7 and 14 will be diverted and skipping stoppage at Chennai Egmore.

Train No 17651 Puducherry – Kacheguda Express will leave Puducherry at 1.00 pm on August 8 to 10 will be diverted and skips stoppage at Tambaram, Chennai Egmore and Arakkonam.

Train No 17643 Chengalpattu – Kakinada Port Circar Express leaving Chengalpattu at 4.00 pm on August 8 will be diverted and skip stoppage at Tambaram, Chennai Egmore.