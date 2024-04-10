Changes in pattern of Chennai Metro Rail on 11 April; check details here

CHENNAI: On account of Ramzan Festival on April 11, Chennai Metro Rail will follow Saturday timetable tomorrow.



According to reports,Metro Trains will run during its service hours from 05:00 am to 23:00 pm in the following timings:

08:00 am – 11:00 am & 17:00 pm- 20:00 pm : Metro trains will be available every 6 mins.

05:00 am - 08:00 am, 11:00 am - 17:00 pm & 20:00 pm - 22:00 pm headway : Metro trains will be available every 7 mins.

22:00pm – 23:00pm headway : Metro trains will be available every 15 mins.