Changes in EMU train service between Chennai Central to Arakkonam

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) announced on Tuesday that there is a change in the electric train service between Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

Accordingly, the electric train departing from Chennai Moor Market at 12.15 pm and going to Avadi will be operated from Villivakkam via the express line.

Also, this train will not stop at Korattur, Pattaravakkam, Thirumullaivoyal, or Annanur railway stations from today (June 12) to the 23 (except June 17th).