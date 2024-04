Changes announced in pattern of train services as part of engineering works in Chennai Central Yard

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Monday announced changes in the pattern of train services as part of engineering works in Chennai Central Yard on 2nd and 3rd April from 22.00hrs to 05.00hrs.

FULL CANCELLATION OF EMU TRAIN SERVICES

Train No. 42036, Gummidipundi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 20:15 hrs is fully cancelled on 2nd April 2024.

Train No. 42038, Gummidipundi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 21:15 hrs is fully cancelled on 2nd April 2024.

Train No. 42035, Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 21:45 hrs is fully cancelled on 2nd April 2024.

Train No. 42037, Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:20 hrs is fully cancelled on 2nd April 2024.

Train No. 42002, Gummidipundi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 03:50 hrs is fully cancelled on 3rd April 2024.

Train No. 42004, Gummidipundi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 04:50 hrs is fully cancelled on 3rd April 2024.

Train No. 42001, Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 05:40 hrs is fully cancelled on 3rd April 2024.

Train No. 42003, Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 06:25 hrs is fully cancelled on 3rd April 2024.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF EMU TRAIN SERVICES

Train No. 42401, Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 04:20 hrs is partially cancelled between Moore Market Complex and Gummidipundi on 3rd April 2024.

Train No. 42403, Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 05:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Moore Market Complex and Gummidipundi on 3rd April 2024.

DIVERSION OF EMU TRAIN SERVICE:

Train No. 42422, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 20:20 hrs is diverted to Chennai Beach on 2nd April 2024.

Train No. 42426, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 21:40 hrs is diverted to Chennai Beach on 2nd April 2024.

Train No. 06744, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 20:45 hrs is diverted via Korrukupet, Vyasarpadi Jiva and Perambur and is extended directly to Avadi with skipping stoppages at Basin Bridge and Moore Market Complex on 2nd April 2024.

Train No. 66000, Avadi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:25 hrs is diverted via Perambur, Vyasarpadi Jiva and Korrukupet and is extended directly to Sullurupeta with skipping stoppages at Basin Bridge and Moore Market Complex on 3rd April 2024.

CHANGE OF ORIGINATING STATION OF EMU TRAIN SERVICES:

Train No. 43025, Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:45 hrs will be originating from Chennai Beach on 2nd April 2024.

Train No. 43001, Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 00:15 hrs will be originating from Chennai Beach on 3rd April 2024.