Change in pattern of train services due to water logging: check here

CHENNAI: Due to the rains and water logging in Southern districts of Tamil Nadu the following trains are fully/ partially cancelled or diverted.

The following trains are fully cancelled.

1.Train No. 20605 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur Superfast Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 16.10 hrs on Monday.

2. Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchchirappalli Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 hrs on Monday.

3. Train No. 06685 Tirunelveli Sengottai Unreserved Special Journey commencing on Monday.

4. Train No. 06642 Tirunelveli Nagercoil Unreserved Special Journey on Monday.

5. Train No. 06682 Sengottai Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Journey on Monday.

6. Train No. 06681 Tirunelveli Sengottai Unreserved Special Journey on Monday.

7. Train No. 06679 Vanchimaniyachi Tiruchendur Unreserved Special Journey on Monday.

8. Train No. 06684 Sengottai Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Journey on Monday.

9. Train No. 06687 Tirunelveli Sengottai Unreserved Special Journey on Monday.

10. Train No. 06680 Tiruchendur Vanchimaniyachi Special Journey on Monday.

11. Train No. 06658 Sengottai Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Journey on Monday.

12. Train No. 16787 Tirunelveli Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Express Journey on Monday.

13. Train No. 16788 Shri Vaishno Devi Katra commencing on Thursday.

14. Train No. 16791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi Express Journey on Monday.

15. Train No. 16862 Kanniyakumari - Puducherry Express Journey on Monday.

The following train is partially cancelled.

Train No. 20636 Kollam – Chennai Egmore Anantapuri Express leaving Kollam at 14.50 hrs on Monday is partially cancelled between Kollam and Dindigul.

The train will commence service from Dindigul.

Diversions

1.Train No. 20635 Chennai Egmore - Kollam Anantapuri Express that left Chennai Egmore at 19.50 hrs on Sunday is diverted to run via Dindigul, Pollachi and Short terminated at Palakkad.

2.Train No. 16353 Kacheguda- Nagercoil Weekly Express that left Kacheguda at 15.45 hrs on Sunday is diverted to run via Salem, Erode, Palakkad, Shoranur, Ernakulam North, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

3.Train No. 06011 Tambaram – Nagercoil Superfast Special leaving Tambaram at 08.05 hrs o­n Monday is diverted to run via Chennai Egmore, Chennai Beach, Vyasarpadi and Jolarpettai.

4.Train No. 22667 Nagercoil Coimbatore Superfast Express Journey commencing on Monday is partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Madurai. The train will commence service from Madurai.

5.Train No. 20684 Sengottai Tambaram Superfast Express Journey commencing on Monday is diverted to run via Tenkasi, Rajapalayam and Virudhunagar.

The following train services will be commenced from Madurai.

1. Train No. 12634 Kanniyakumari Chennai Egmore Superfast Express Journey commencing on Monday is partially cancelled between Kanniyakumari and Madurai.

2. Train No. 22658 Nagercoil Tambaram Superfast Express Journey commencing on Monday is partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Madurai.

3. Train No. 17236 Nagercoil - SMVT Bengaluru Express Journey commencing on Monday is partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Madurai.

4. Train No. 11022 Tirunelveli Dadar Express Journey on Monday is partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Madurai.

5. Train No. 16235 Tuticorin Mysuru Express Journey on Monday is partially cancelled between Tuticorin and Madurai.

6. Train No. 20606 Tiruchendur Mysuru Superfast Express Journey on Monday is partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Madurai.

7. Train No. 12632 Tirunelveli Chennai Egmore Superfast Express Journey on Monday is partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Madurai.

8. Train No. 12694 Tuticorin Chennai Egmore Express Journey on Monday is partially cancelled between Tuticorin and Madurai.

Origination/Termination at other Destinations:

1. Train No. 16321 Nagercoil - Coimbatore Express Journey on Monday is partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Dindigul. The train will commence service from Dindigul.

2. Train No. 19577 Tirunelveli Jamnagar Express Journey on Tuesday will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram Central.

3. Train No. 19578 Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Express that commenced Journey on Saturday is partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelvell. The train will be short terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central.

4. Train No. 16322 Coimbatore - Nagercoil Express Journey commencing on Monday is partially cancelled between Dindigul and Nagercoil. The train will be short terminated at Dindigul.