Change in pattern of train services announced: Check details here

CHENNAI: In connection with mega block for conversion of points in Chennai Central station, following changes have been made in the pattern of train services.

Diversion of Train Services:

1. Train No. 13352 Alappuzha Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 06.00 hrs on 02nd April, 2024 will be diverted to run via Perambur skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central

2. Train No. 12512 Kochuveli - Gorakhpur Raptisagar Express leaving Kochuveli at 06.35 hrs on 02nd April, 2024 will be diverted to run via Perambur skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur (11.00 (Arrival)/11.10 (Departure)) for the benefit of passengers

Change in Destination/Termination at Avadi:

1. Train No. 22650 Erode Dr MGR Chennai Central Yercaud Express leaving Erode at 21.00 hrs on 02nd April, 2024 will be partially cancelled between Avadi and Dr MGR Chennai Central. The train will be short terminated at Avadi

2. Train No. 12658 KSR Bengaluru - Dr Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 22.40 hrs on 02nd April, 2024 will be partially cancelled between Avadi and Dr MGR Chennai Central. The train will be short terminated at Avadi

Change in Destination/Origination at Chennai Beach:

1. Train No. 12657 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Mail Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 22.50 hrs on 02nd April, 2024 to be originate from

Chennai Beach at 22.50 hrs

2. Train No. 12842 Dr MGR Chennai Central Shalimar Coromondel Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 07.00 hrs on 03rd April, 2024 to be originate from Chennai Beach at 07.00 hrs

3. Train No. 22649 Dr MGR Chennai Central Erode Yercaud Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.00 hrs on 02nd April, 2024 to be originate from Chennai Egmore at 23.00 hrs

Change in Destination/Termination at Tiruvallur:

1. Train No. 22640 Alappuzha Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Alappuzha at 15.20 hrs on 02nd April, 2024 will be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Dr MGR Chennai Central. The train will be short terminated at Tiruvallur