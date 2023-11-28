Chain-snatching trio nabbed

CHENGALPATTU: The district taluk police arrested three persons including an 18-year-old youth for their involvement in two chain snatching incidents in the district on two consecutive days in November.

The accused were identified as Viswanathan, 22, Subramani, 26 and Kishore, 18. On November 22, when Rudrakodi and his wife Rajeshwari, resident of Meleripakkam village, were riding a bike, the accused trio wearing helmets, snatched Rajeshwari’s chain weighing three sovereigns.

Similarly, on November 23, when Kamatchi, 50, a resident of Ayyappan Koil Street who went to send off her son to Sabarimala and was returning home was accosted by the trio, who snatched her five sovereign gold chain and sped away.

On Monday, when the police were conducting their regular vehicle checks, they apprehended the accused and grilled them after which they confessed to the crime. Following this, the three were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.