Centre’s document on ‘partition horrors’ raises concern

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the State has recently requested students to go through a 52-page document titled ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (PHRD).’ The document was released by the Union government, as part of observing August 14 as PHRD.

Meanwhile, many raised concerns that the contents of the document, though seem to explain the horrors of partition through pictures, incidents and newspaper clippings, picture an incomplete story, targeting people from a particular faith.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on August 14 had tweeted the document urging the public to remember the day.

The document gives a brief background regarding the partition and a slew of people moving out of the county and being killed in the pursuit. Besides this, the document also entails several newspaper clippings of migrating folks, especially Hindu and Sikh refugees in Haryana.

Subsequently, the State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) released a statement urging the Union government to desist from observing August 14 as PHRD and to withdraw the document released for the said purpose.

Speaking on this, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary of SPCSS-TN said, “The PHRD is a venomous document clearly aimed at injecting toxic content into the minds of young people. Also, the title itself is dangerous, and it will lead to inciting violence and inducing the youth to take revenge.”

Meanwhile, the statement released by SPCSS-TN also stated that the entire narrative is one-sided. “People of one particular faith are portrayed as victims and another faith as perpetrators of the crime. Which is far from the truth. The document is highly doctored and heavily toxic,” it read.

Furthermore, the statement went on to state that instead of healing the wounds of partition, the document is trying to whip the communal passion and drive the people to madness in order to polarise the society.

“The PHRD should be withdrawn. It should not be allowed to be circulated. The Government of India should desist from calling people to observe August 14 as PHRD, “the statement urged.

It may be noted that the union secretary, ministry of culture in a circular dated August 7 wrote to the railway board explaining about the sensitivity in the issue. “Realising the sensitivity of the issue, it should be ensured that the exhibition is showcased with sobriety and solemnness that it deserves, It should be specifically ensured that the sentiments of any section of society are not to be hurt.”, the circular added.