Centre failed to reveal intention of spl session of Parliament, says CPI

CHENNAI: Expressing his support to Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma row, CPI general secretary D Raja challenged Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders to debate on Sanatana Dharma in public.

He added that Sanatana Dharma is an ideology that does not accept changes and wants the continuation of caste structure. “It is not wrong in talking about defeating the ideology. Sanatana Dharma has been made an issue by the BJP. They are turning the issue against a religion and are instigating violence. Are you ready to debate in public about Sanatana Dharma?” the senior leader asked during a press meet held in Chennai on Thursday.

Speaking on the convening of a special session of Parliament, Raja said that the government has not disclosed the intention and need for holding the special session to other parties as well as to the public. “There was no discussion with the parties before announcing the special session. Parliament is the highest body in Indian democracy. But it is becoming increasingly redundant,” he opined.

He added that BJP has been shattered due to the ‘INDIA’ front formed by the opposition parties and they have a guilty complex that they did not contribute to the freedom struggle. “They are trying to rewrite history and redefine nationhood. India is a diversified country but they are making it one dimensional. First, they called for ‘one nation, one language’, then ‘one nation, one tax’. Now they are for ‘one nation, one election’. They will make ‘one nation, one party’, and ‘one nation, one leader.’ This is called dictatorship,” Raja explained.

Commenting on India’s leadership in G20, Raja clarified that BJP is propagating that the leadership is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, G20 leadership is given on a rotational basis. “They are speaking about ‘one earth, one family’. But they should introspect whether all Indians are treated as one family or not,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party has organised protests in the state from September 12 to September 14 against the Centre.