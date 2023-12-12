Central team visit flood-hit areas in Chennai

CHENNAI: The six-member inter-ministerial central team on Tuesday split into two groups and undertook flood damage assessment at various parts of the city. A team headed by NDMA consultant Kunal Satyarthi inspected the flood devastation at Narayanapuram Lake area in Pallikaranai and AGS Colony in Velachery. Principal secretary of the state health department Mr Gagandeep Singh Bedi accompanied the team there.



Another central team comprising joint directors Dr S K Shiv Kher and Bhavya Pande inspected the flood damages on Demellows Road in Pattalam and damages suffered by the desalination pipelines at Vadaperumbakkam where principal secretary of the state municipal administration department Dr Karthikeyan and Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan briefed the damages to the central team on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the north team would visit Kilpauk water treatment plant, Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Villivakkam, Ambattur industrial estate, Padi EB sub station and Korattur sewage pumping station in the forenoon session and Red Hills lake, Cholavaram Lake, Avadi housing unit and Ponneri in the post-noon session.

The south team would Periyar Nagar and Bharathiyar Nagar in Tambaram Corporation, Royappa Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Mudichur, Pillaipakkam in the forenoon session and Kundrathur, Nazarethpet, Mangadu, Poonamallee, Ayapakkam, Tiruverkadu and Mugalivakkam in the afternoon.