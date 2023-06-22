Central govt approves to construct Pen monument at Marina Beach

CHENNAI: The Central Government's Coastal Regulation Zone has given permission for the construction of Karunanidhi's Pen monument in the middle of the sea at Marina beach.

The government has proposed to erect a pen monument, honouring the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, about 360 metres from the coastline and construct a footbridge connecting the memorial to the monument.

The estimated cost of the monument, that is coming up in the Bay of Bengal off the Marina beach, will be above Rs 80 crore.

While the Environmental Expert Assessment Committee of the Central Government has accepted the Tamil Nadu Government's application, the Coastal Regulatory Commission has also given permission.

Approval is given with 15 conditions. Tamil Nadu government has decided to start the works soon as all the permissions have been received.