Celebration of talent and fusion rhythms in Chennai

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 July 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-19 00:30:14.0  )
From last year’s event

CHENNAI: The 22nd annual concert of Jus Drums, School of Percussion, will take place on July 20 at TAG MFAC Auditorium, starting at 6.30 pm.

The event will feature captivating performances by the school’s talented students.

Renowned musician Gangai Amaran will also grace the occasion, adding to the excitement of the evening. Before the annual concert, there’s another event lined up on July 19. Taalathma, a fusion music concert, will take place at TAG MFAC Auditorium from 6.45 pm onwards.

The concert will showcase a talented lineup including Sai Vignesh on vocals, Karaikal Venkatasubramanian on violin, Ganapathi on tabla, Muralikrishnan on drums and percussion, and Varun Ramakrishnan on keyboards.

It promises to be a night filled with diverse musical talents and fusion rhythms. The founder of Jus Drums, Muralikrishnan, shares with DT Next that this year’s events will highlight various musical skills and promise fusion rhythms for the audience.

Jus Drumsfusion rhythmsfusion music concertmusical skills
DTNEXT Bureau

