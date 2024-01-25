Celebration of artistic diversity in textiles across India

CHENNAI: The ongoing group exhibition, titled Entwined, depicts the creativity of threads that connect the medium of textile skills and humanity. Artists from across the country are showcasing their works at this exhibition held at Apparao Galleries in Nungambakkam.

India stands out in the history of the textile tradition with a vast heritage of textile craft. From major weaving techniques like Jamdani and Ikat to embroidery techniques such as Kani, and Mochi. “There are over 80 distinct traditions and associated textile techniques showcasing India’s cultural and artistic diversity in textiles. From far-flung villages to towns and major cities of India, from skilled practitioners to designers and artists, textiles have been an integral part of daily life, special occasions, and even creative endeavours. Artists are trying to explore this India in the exhibition, delving into the unique approaches of creators who have integrated textiles into their work. Moving beyond conventional practices, most of the artists have used intricate embroideries, detailed weavings, and experimental fabric manipulations. In this exhibition, the artists use textiles as a medium for storytelling, bridging the realms of art and craft with their innovative and technically skilled approach,” states Sharan Apparao from the gallery.