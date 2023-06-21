Celebrating Pride Month through art

CHENNAI: LGBT Pride Month, typically celebrated in June, is a time dedicated to honouring and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. The city is abuzz with month-long celebrations and upcoming events to show support for pride. Artist Padma Malini Soman is planning a special postcard series to contribute to the festivities.

“Every June, I create something to celebrate Pride Month,” says Padma. “Unfortunately, I fell ill this time and it caused a delay. However, in the days to come, I will be drawing pictures of individuals who are part of the pride circle. I aim to depict various gender identities using the flag colour palette as the background. Previously, I designed postcards featuring the LGBTQIA+ flag colour palette. This month, I want to highlight different gender identities through my art.”

Padma emphasises the significance of parental approval, particularly from mothers, for individuals who may struggle with self-identification. “Obtaining their mother’s approval is crucial for many. It holds great importance and alleviates concerns about societal acceptance. A mother’s love is paramount to them, surpassing all other opinions. In my series, I drew a woman in a saree to symbolise a mother. This is just the beginning, as I intend to create more illustrations that convey people’s stories,” she adds.