Celebrate city’s culture, heritage through engaging events

CHENNAI: Madras Inherited, a cultural organisation, is set to enthral enthusiasts with a series of captivating events spotlighting the vibrant culture, history, and traditions of Madras. Kicking off the exciting lineup is the 12th edition of the Chennai Heritage Forum, hosted in collaboration with Vaayil, a noteworthy initiative focused on documenting Tamil Nadu’s lesser-known heritage.

Scheduled for August 20, this discussion session will delve into dialogues about safeguarding and documenting the region’s architectural legacy. Participants will gain insights into effective documentation methods while emphasising the importance of public engagement in preserving historic structures.

The session will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm at Wesley School, Royapettah. Continuing the celebratory spirit is the heritage food walk in Triplicane that’s organised in association with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC). On August 27, from 4 pm to 6 pm, participants will embark on a sensory journey through Triplicane’s bustling streets, exploring its magnificent architecture, cultural diversity, and delectable cuisines. The assembling point is opposite Amir Mahal, Bharati Salai. For details, log on to www.madrasinherited.in.