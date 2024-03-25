Celebrate a paw-some holi by safeguarding our furry friends

CHENNAI: Holi is a vibrant festival celebrated with immense zeal and enthusiasm nationwide. People revel in the joyous atmosphere, splashing each other with colourful powders, and setting aside their worries to fully immerse themselves in the festivities. However, amidst the celebration, it’s important to consider whether our furry companions share the same level of happiness and fervour.

“Holi colours can be dangerous for animals because they often have harmful chemicals and metals like lead, copper, and mercury. These substances are used to make the colours shiny but can cause serious health problems for animals. Stray animals are at greater risk because they can’t wash off the colours like we can. This means they’re more likely to suffer from health issues because of exposure to these harmful substances,” says Dr Sathya, veterinary surgeon and founder of Dr Sathya’s Veterinary Clinic.

The chemical colours can result in severe itching, inflammation, and potential skin infections, leading to rashes or fur loss in affected areas. “The colour powders will cause mouth ulceration and mange, which is a contagious skin disease, caused by parasitic mites burrowing in or living on the skin. If the animals’ immunity is poor, it can also lead to fungal infections. If entered eyes, it can cause conjunctivitis,” states Dr DT Kaarthick, chief consultant at SaiSha Pet Speciality Hospital. “Ingesting Holi colours can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, or even poisoning if ingested in large amounts in pets, especially dogs and cats who groom themselves by licking. Inhaling powder particles can also cause respiratory infections,” Dr Sathya explains to DT Next.

Sudha Chandrasekar, animal activist and founder of SANS Animal Welfare Trust points out that animals’ eyes are sensitive. “The irritation from the colour powder and water can sometimes be so severe that it leads to the removal of eyes in certain cases. These can also cause permanent damage to the skin. It is better to avoid involving animals during celebrations because this is beyond their understanding. Festivals are for humans,” adds the 40-year-old.

Talking about the usage of organic colour powders, Dr Sathya states, “Despite labels claiming products are organic, it’s essential to thoroughly review ingredients and consult with a veterinarian to ensure safety.” Thanks to the internet, there’s a growing trend of using natural dyes like turmeric or beetroot juice to apply tilak on animals. However, this knowledge hasn’t spread widely yet.

Apart from colours, the drums and loud music can also be traumatic to animals. “Compared to firecrackers, the effect of loud music is relatively less, but that doesn’t mean it can be followed. Humans should take more responsibility, and one way to ensure the safety of pets during celebrations like Holi is by keeping them in a separate room,” recommends Sudha.

“Just as humans react negatively to situations they’re against, our four-legged friends can also display aggression, including biting, due to fear and trauma,” Dr Kaarthick adds. “Additionally, community animals become frantic and maybe displaced, ending up in unfamiliar neighbourhoods,” elucidates Dr Sathya.

For a pet-friendly Holi, our experts suggest going for natural and non-toxic colours and also having a quiet zone for pets. Make sure plenty of water is kept for stray animals to be hydrated. “Keeping animals away from the celebrations is crucial. Prioritising the well-being of our furry companions is paramount in all festivities,” concludes Dr Sathya.