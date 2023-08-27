Begin typing your search...

CCB executes 86 NBW in one month

Accordingly, CCB teams spread out across the state and even travelled to other states and secured the accused who were issued NBWs

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Aug 2023 8:49 AM GMT
CCB executes 86 NBW in one month
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police have executed 86 NBW (non bailable warrants) in one month- the period between July 17 and August 18.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had directed the CCB personnel to nab the absconding accused in cases registered by CCB and also secure the accused who have been issued NBWs and produce them before the courts.

Accordingly, CCB teams spread out across the state and even travelled to other states and secured the accused who were issued NBWs. Several of them were involved in bank fraud, chit fraud, fake passport scam and other cases.

Central Crime BranchCCBNon bailable warrantsCCB teamsChennai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X