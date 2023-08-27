CCB executes 86 NBW in one month

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police have executed 86 NBW (non bailable warrants) in one month- the period between July 17 and August 18.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had directed the CCB personnel to nab the absconding accused in cases registered by CCB and also secure the accused who have been issued NBWs and produce them before the courts.

Accordingly, CCB teams spread out across the state and even travelled to other states and secured the accused who were issued NBWs. Several of them were involved in bank fraud, chit fraud, fake passport scam and other cases.