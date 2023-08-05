CCB Chennai arrest fake passport agents; seize 105 fake passports

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the City Police has busted a fake passport racket. On July 7, city police received a complaint from an Immigration officer at Chennai International Airport about an Indian, Anthonysamy, who attempted to fly to Malaysia using a fake passport and sought action against him.

While Anthonysamy was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, a police team started investigating the source of the fake passport and arrested a key accused, Mohamed Feroz Khan (45) of Ananthur village, Ramanathapuram on August 3 and conducted inquiries.

Inquiry revealed that by creating fake passports using fake documents, the accused, Feroz Khan used to send ineligible persons to Malaysia and other countries by collecting money.

Inquiry further revealed that he was assisted by a fake passport agent Syed Abudahir of Alangudi, Pudukottai, who was absconding.

Police seized 105 fake passports and documents, fake stamps and seals used in government and various organizations and electronic gadgets computer, printer, cash counting machine, cash worth Rs.57,000/ and foreign currency from the residences of Mohamed Feroz Khan and Syed Abudhahir.

After interrogation, the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Greater Chennai Police has cautioned the public to be careful while applying for passports and visas through agents. They also advised the public to submit all required documents in Regional Passport Offices and obtain visas through the consulate offices concerned.