CCB arrest four persons for grabbing land worth Rs 6.5 crore in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: Four persons were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of city police for allegedly grabbing land worth Rs 6.5 crore in Madhavaram by impersonating the actual owner of the property and forging signatures.

The complainant, Radhai of Ashok Nagar in her complaint stated that her mother, Pachaiammal owned a 4240 sq.ft property worth Rs 6.5 crore at Thanigachalam Nagar in Madhavaram. Her mother died on November 20, 2015.

According to the complainant, she learnt that her mother’s property was usurped by people who impersonated her mother and then fabricated documents and obtained loans using the property. The Land fraud investigation wing of the city police booked a case and after investigations arrested four persons - N Sagadevan (48), J Kumar (42), P Vadivel (59) and S Muthukumar (43).