CBI gets more time file supplementary chargesheet

CHENNAI: CBI special court in Chennai on Monday granted further time to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the 11th time to file the supplementary chargesheet in the gutkha scam case.

The counsel for the CBI appeared before the XIV additional judge of the CBI court T Malarvalantina and requested further time to file a supplementary chargesheet.

He said that the CBI had not received permission to investigate and file supplementary chargesheet against some of the accused and sought time. The judge granted more time and adjourned the case to August 11, 2023.

The Gutkha case relates to the alleged involvement of the former ministers, former IPS officers, and other officials in the State police, Chennai Corporation, Food Safety Department, and Commercial Taxes wing, among others, in taking bribes to the tune of Rs 39.91 crore for facilitating storage, transportation, and sale of gutkha in the city.

In July 2022, the State government sanctioned the prosecution of former health minister Vijayabaskar, former commercial taxes minister BV Ramana, and former DGPs TK Rajendran and George, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. On March 29, 2018, the investigation was transferred to CBI, and re-registered the case, on the directions of the MHC.

Recently, the Union government had given permission for the CBI to investigate the former DGP of Tamil Nadu TK Rajendran and former police commissioner of Chennai George in the gutkha case.

The CBI court has directed the investigating officers to correct the various errors in the chargesheet and attach the information related to the witnesses in the case with their statements and submit the charge sheet.