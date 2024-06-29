CBI court gives 2-year jail term to ex-sub postmaster for dept funds misappropriation

CHENNAI: A special court handling CBI cases in Chennai on Friday sentenced a sub postmaster to two years’ rigorous imprisonment in a case of misappropriation of postal department funds.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 fine on VC Dhanalakshmi, then sub post master, Tiruvalangadu, sub post office, Tiruvallur. The CBI had registered a case in December 2016 against Dhanalakshmi on the allegations that she had misappropriated postal department funds.

According to CBI, she had orchestrated the fraud by reviving and closing already closed postal Recurring Deposits (RD) accounts of various account holders, and also by part-withdrawal from the RD accounts of various account holders without their knowledge.

She also allegedly made false entries in the system, and fabricating vouchers. Dhanalakshmi committed multiple frauds to the tune of Rs 38.9 lakh from 191 Recurring Deposits. After the trial, the Court held the accused guilty and sentenced her.