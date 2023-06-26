CBI court adjourns Gutka scam case to July 17

CHENNAI: The CBI special court Chennai wondered without having permission from the Union government to investigate and fill a supplementary chargesheet how can the court proceed with the Gutka scam case.

The CBI appeared before the CBI special court in Chennai for the hearing of the infamous Gutka scam case. The case was heard by XIV additional judge T Malarvalantina.

The CBI said that correcting the errors in the chargesheet has not yet been completed and permission from the Union government to investigate and fill the supplementary chargesheet against the two accused out of 11 is not yet received.

The CBI requested further time to furnish the complete chargesheet.

Accepting this the court posted the hearing of the case to July 17, 2023.

It may be noted that the Gutka scam case has been postponed 10 times from last December 15, 2022, to June 26, 2023, saying that the permission of the Union government was not received.

Recently the Union government had also given permission for the CBI to investigate the former DGP of Tamil Nadu TK Rajendran and former police commissioner of Chennai George in the Gutka case.

The CBI court has directed the investigating officers to correct the various errors in the charge sheet and attach the information related to the witnesses in the case with their statements and submit the chargesheet.