CBI books interim resolution professional, aide for cheating liquidator of Rs 24.5L

CHENNAI: The CBI has booked an interim resolution professional (IRP) and his support staffer for allegedly cheating the liquidator of a company to the tune of Rs 24.5 lakh.



The accused are Chandramouli Ramasubramanian of Chennai, who was appointed as the interim resolution professional for the liquidation process of SLO Industries, and his support staff Ramela Rangasamy of Coimbatore.

They were booked under section 420 of IPC as well as prevention of corruption act after inquiry as per the directions of the Madras high court.

According to the FIR, Chadramouli was appointed for a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh and Ramela was appointed for a salary of Rs 1.5 lakh per month as per the recommendation of Chandramouli.

However, investigation revealed that Ramela never visited the office of the SLO Industries during the liquidation process and the remuneration received by Ramela was transferred to the bank accounts of Chandramouli's employees and relatives and then handed over to Chandramouli in cash.