Cattle menace, sewage overflow irk residents of Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: Sewage overflow, stray cattle menace, and poor sanitation persist at Pillaiyar Koil Street in Arumbakkam, which continues to be a sore point for residents and commuters.

Though shelters to keep cattle are available in the locality, the owners of the animals never keep them in the designated areas. Instead, the stray cattle are found lying on the road causing inconvenience to the public.

“More than six cattle roam around the streets and also occupy vital areas of the pathway. This has caused hardships for autorickshaws and cars, who use the route regularly.

They honk desperately to make the cattle move from the road, sometimes in vain.

During nighttime, the situation is even worse. Even though the Corporation authorities take steps to catch the stray cattle and urge the owners to keep and maintain them in their shelters, the situation remains the same,” said Saranya (name changed), a daily commuter.

At least five incidents took place in various parts of the city, including Arumbakkam where cattle have attacked the residents.

Due to lack of vehicles and manpower to catch stray dogs and cattle, the drive has not been intensified by the local body. Even the cattle owners are lethargic and despite paying fines they continue to leave the cattle on the road. This has only extended the nuisance caused.

Adding to the cattle menace in the locality, the residents of Pillaiyar Koil Street complained about overflowing and stagnation of sewage water on the street.

The filthy water has become a mosquito breeding ground and people often fall sick because no fumigation is carried out by the Corporation authorities.

“Even with light rain, the sewage from residential buildings overflows and floods the entire street. The stagnation of sewage is a deterrent for the public who use the street often. Surprise is that residents are not bothered to lodge complaints to find a solution, “ said a shopkeeper in the area.

The officials from Greater Chennai Corporation did not respond to the calls by DT Next.