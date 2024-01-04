Cath lab facility inaugurated at Kalaignar Super Speciality Hospital

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the Cath lab facility at the Kalaignar Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday. The first of its kind advanced Cardiac Cath Lab has been set up at a cost of Rs 6.74 crores at the hospital.

The health minister said that the Cath lab will facilitate various procedures such as Angiogram, stent plantation, pacemaker, valve replacement surgery, paediatric heart surgeries and other heart ailments.

"The Cath lab facilities are available in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Omandurar Government Hospital and Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. However, in order to provide the facility to the residents of Central parts of the city and suburban areas, the facility was launched at the Kalaignar Super Speciality Hospital. This is the 25th such facility in the government hospitals in the State. Another facility will be set up at Thiruvarur Government Hospital in the coming days," said the minister.

Talking about the progress of the medical infrastructure and services of the hospital, he said that the government hospital has seen a growth in the last six months since inauguration. The hospital sees about 800 outpatients on a daily basis and 88,509 outpatients have consulted at the hospital. People from Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai and other places are visiting the hospital for treatment.

"There are about 160-200 inpatients on average, being treated at the hospital and 687 surgeries have been performed at the hospital. A total of Rs 447 crores has been allocated to the hospital for the advancement of the hospital facilities and services. Several advanced facilities including Auto MRI and Double Balloon Endoscopy have been set up at the hospital," added the minister.

The minister said that as the state health department has started providing loading doses for heart ailments at hospital and PHCs this year, a total of 4,886 people have been treated with the life saving loading doses in the State. He also announced that an international medical conference will be organised by the state health department on Jan 18th- 20th at the Chennai Trade Center.