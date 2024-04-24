Casual labourer sleeping on road dead after truck runs over his head on GNT road

CHENNAI: A 31 year old man, a casual labourer was killed after a truck ran over his head off Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) road near Red Hills on Monday night.

The truck driver did not notice the man sleeping on the road and ran over him while trying to park the vehicle, police investigations revealed.

The deceased was identified as Manivannan, a resident of Kattunayakkan street in Red Hills area.

A casual labourer, he lived with his wife and three children, police said.

On Monday night, he slept on the road to be ready for work early in the morning when the accident happened.

The truck carrying paddy from Andhra Pradesh had come to Red Hills and the driver was looking to park by the service road when the accident happened.

Personnel from the Red Hills TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) rushed to the scene on information and moved Manivannan to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

Police have arrested the truck driver, Vinoth Kumar of Nallapalli, Andhra Pradesh.