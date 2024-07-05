Case registered against bank staff on complaint about gold jewellery missing from bank's locker in Anna Salai

CHENNAI: City Police have registered a case against the staff of a public sector bank on Anna Salai based on a complaint from a former journalist's complaint that his gold jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh which he had deposited in the bank's locker in 2010 was missing.

The journalist, Garimella Subramaniam, a visually challenged person went to collect the jewellery from his locker in 2021 after his retirement and found that they were missing.

Since he was visually challenged, bank officials had allowed him to take both the keys of his locker in 2010.

When he visited the bank in 2021, he was surprised that his keys could not be used to open the locker and after his complaint, the bank authorities used alternate keys to open the locker and found them empty.

Despite inquiring about the missing valuables and the replacement of the locker keys, Subramaniam did not receive a valid reply after which he lodged a complaint at the Chintadripet police station.

Since there was no progress on the complaint, Subramaniam moved the Madras High Court, which directed the police to register a case.

Chintadripet police registered a case against the bank staff member, Sujatha Thiyagarajan, who had assisted Subramaniam when he left the gold jewellery in the locker in 2010 and are investigating.