Carols by Candlelight: 66-yr tradition of illuminating Chennai’s Christmas

CHENNAI: Since 1957, the Madras Musical Association’s (MMA) Carols by Candlelight has become a cherished Christmas tradition in Chennai. This annual programme held on the last Saturday before Christmas brings together the community in a magical atmosphere illuminated by a thousand candle flames.

The highlight is the community singing of popular Christmas carols, creating a surreal experience that continues to captivate and amaze. This Christmas music programme draws over a thousand people each year.

The event showcases the city’s best choirs and ensembles, presenting an array of rich choral music. Augustine Paul, music director of The MMA Choir, shared with DT Next, “MMA’s Carols by Candlelight, an eagerly awaited annual event, holds a special place in the hearts of Chennai residents for two compelling reasons.

Firstly, it provides a great opportunity to listen to exceptional choirs, and secondly, attendees can join in singing carols in the soft glow of candlelight. This year, the musical experience will be heightened as the MMA wind ensemble accompanies the carol singing. The event promises a lineup of excellent choirs, with the possibility of a surprise twist to the tradition if weather conditions permit.”