Carnatic concert to explore myriad roles voice can play

CHENNAI: Sruti Magazine, celebrating its 40th musical year of existence, is set to honour the memory of its founder, N Pattabhi Raman, with a remarkable collaboration. In partnership with Madrasana, Sruti Magazine will present a Carnatic concert by a group of exceptional musicians. The two-hour concert, titled Ens3mble, explores the diverse dimensions of the human voice and reimagines its interaction with instrumental accompaniments.

The concert is curated by HN Bhaskar (violin), Praveen Sparsh (mridangam), N Guruprasad (ghatam), V Anirudh Athreya (khanjira), vocalists G Ravikiran, Rithvik Raja, and Vignesh Ishwar. “The objective is to delve into the myriad roles the voice can play within a traditional ensemble and present fresh perspectives to the audience. Traditionally, the voice takes centre stage in an ensemble, but this concert seeks to push the boundaries and unveil new dimensions of vocal expression. By blending the three distinct voices and incorporating them with three percussionists and one violist, the musicians aim to create a layered and captivating musical experience,” says Sukanya Sankar from Sruti Magazine.

Mahesh Venkateswaran, the founder of Madrasana, states that the goal is to present Carnatic percussion without limitations and utilise voices as instruments in their own right. “This concert offers an opportunity to explore and expand the boundaries of the voice in the context of a Carnatic performance,” says Mahesh Venkateswaran.

Ens3mble will be presented on July 29, at 6 pm, at The Asian College of Journalism Auditorium in Taramani. As the event has limited seating, registration is mandatory. For further inquiries or registration, interested individuals can reach out to srutidb@gmail.com.



