Caretaker, husband rob home-alone elderly woman; held

CHENNAI: A home-alone elderly woman was tied up, gagged and robbed of her gold jewels by the caretaker woman and her husband. Police traced the couple within hours of the incident and arrested them.

The victim, A Ayesha Sulthana (73) lives alone at 11th cross street, Virugambakkam. Her daughter, Shaidha (45) who lives at West Shenoy Nagar engaged a caretaker, Shaheen (40), through an agency few months ago to take care of her elderly mother.

On Monday afternoon, Shaheen and her husband threatened Ayesha with a knife and tied her up in a chair. They then took the five and half-sovereign gold jewellery she was wearing and two cell phones in the house.

Shaidha, who came to check on her mother in the evening, found her tied up and rescued her. Based on her complaint, Koyambedu police registered a case and conducted enquiries. Probe revealed that Shaheen and her husband, Siddique Ali of Salem are serial offenders and have more than two cases against their names.

They were traced to their hideout near Koyambedu and arrested. The couple were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.