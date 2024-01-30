Caretaker assaults 84-year-old

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old woman, who was engaged as a caretaker to attend to an 84-year-old woman living alone, assaulted the senior citizen leading to a fracture on the octogenarian’s knee in Mogappair on Sunday.

She then enacted a drama as if it was an accident, which, however, was exposed after the victim’s relatives checked the CCTV footage.

The victim, C Pon Rasathi (84), lives in an apartment complex in Gangaiamman Nagar, Mogappair (West). As she was living alone, Rasathi sought the services of an agency to engage a caretaker about two months ago. The agency sent B Kanniammal of Kancheepuram.

On Sunday evening, Kanniammal called Rasathi’s relatives and told them that the octogenarian fell down and sustained injuries. The kin rushed to the house and took the elderly woman to the hospital.

However, when they checked the footage from the CCTV in the house, the relatives found that the caretaker had assaulted the senior citizen and pushed her down which led to the fracture. Based on a complaint, the Nolambur police have registered a case.