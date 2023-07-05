Car unit manager steals components worth Rs 16 lakhs, arrested

CHENNAI: A manager of a private car spare parts manufacturing unit who stole components worth Rs 16 lakhs and sold them in the black market was arrested by the police in Maraimalai Nagar on Wednesday.

Shanmugasundaram (35) of Maraimalai Nagar works as an Assistant Manager of a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar where the spares of cars are manufactured.

Recently, while tallying the stocks for the annual closing the administrators found there were missing components worth many lakhs of rupees.

Later during the investigation, they found that the Assistant Manager Shanmugasundaram had stolen a parts while loading them in the lorry and sold them on the black market.

After that zonal manager of the firm, Amit Gowswamy, filed a complaint at the Maraimalai Nagar police station and the police during an investigation found that Shanmugasundaram had stolen goods worth Rs 16 lakhs over the past few months and sold them in the black market.

The police arrested Shanmugasundaram and he was remanded to judicial custody and sent to prison.