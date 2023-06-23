Car rams into tree near Raj Bhavan; One dead

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man allegedly died after he rammed his car into a tree near Raj Bhavan during the early hours of Friday. A passenger in the car escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The deceased was identified as S Vishnu Ram, 32, from Coimbatore. Police said that Vishnu Ram was in the used car business.

On Thursday night, he along with his friend, T Dilipan had started from Coimbatore to Chennai for business purposes.

Around 4 am, when they were moving along the Taluk office road near Raj Bhavan, Vishnu allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a nearby tree.

Police suspect the driver to have dozed off behind the wheels leading to the accident.

Passerby who spotted the heavily mangled vehicle alerted the authorities after which police personnel rushed to the scene and secured both occupants of the car and sent them to the hospital, where Vishnu Ram was declared dead on arrival. Guindy Traffic Investigation wing police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

Dilipan returned home after treatment, police said.