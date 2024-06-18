Car rams into another stationary car near Chengalpattu; 2 killed

CHENNAI: The driver of a broken-down car, and another person who was coming from Mayiladuthurai to Chennai airport to go to Dubai, lost their lives when another car collided with their car that had a flat tyre near Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

The deceased was found to be Ayyavuddin (38) and Chandru.

Early this morning on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, the car in which Ayyavuddin and his friends Anwar Sadiq, Ayyappan along with the driver Chandru, got a flat tyre so they stopped the car on the roadside and were changing the stepney tyre of the car.

At that time, a car coming behind at high speed hit the stationary car.

Ayyavuddin and Chandru were thrown and died on spot.

Anwar and Ayyappan escaped as they stood a little away from the car.

Ayyavuddin hails from Malliam village in Mayiladuthurai district.

He was working in Dubai and came to his hometown to celebrate Bakrid.

The accident happened when he was coming to Chennai airport in a rental car from Mayiladuthurai to return to Dubai.

The car that caused the accident left the spot without stopping. But the car's number plate came off and fell at the accident site.

Chengalpattu police rushed to the spot and seized both bodies and took them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigations are going on about the car that caused the accident with the information of number plate.