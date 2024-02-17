Car parking at Little Mount Metro station to be opened Monday

CHENNAI: The car parking at Little Mount Metro station is set to be reopened on Monday, after it was temporarily closed for renovation work.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited press note stated, "To enhance passenger convenience and to optimise parking operations, the parking area at Little Mount Metro station was temporarily closed for carrying out the renovation work."

"However, since the renovation work completed with improved facilities like paver block flooring, the upgraded parking space will be reopened from February 19 for public usage at Little Mount Metro station, " the note stated.