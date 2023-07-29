Car gutted in fire on Trichy-Chennai National Highway

CHENNAI: Tension in St Thomas Mount after a car gutted in fire on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway on Saturday night.

Karunanidhi (28) of Tripilicane was heading towards Guindy from Pallavaram with his wife Sharmila (26).

Around 7 pm when they were nearing St Thomas Mount on the National Highway Karunanidhi noticed smoke emitting from the front bonnet of the vehicle.

Soon he stopped the car and asked his wife to get down and both of them got down from the vehicle.

Police said within a few minutes the car began to go up in flames.

On information, the fire and rescue team from Guindy rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The St Thomas Mount police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Following the incident, the traffic was affected on the National Highway for about half an hour.