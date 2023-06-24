Car driven by teen fatally knocks down man in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: A teenager with only a learner's license drove a car and fatally knocked down a motorist in Kilpauk on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as S Thirumurugan, 45, from Kilpauk.

The accused was identified as N Srishiv Vikram (18) of Nungambakkam. Police said that he has recently completed class 12 and was to join college.

Investigations revealed that he had only a learner's license and did not possess a driver's license.

The accident happened around 5 am near Pachaiyappa's college along EVR Salai. Thirumurugan was riding his bike towards Chennai Central railway station while Vikram was driving on the opposite side. Vikram lost control of his car and collided onto the two wheeler.

Thirumurugan was thrown away from the spot in the impact and sustained a head injury. Vikram rammed the car onto the gate of Pachaiyappa's college after which the vehicle came to a halt.

Passerby who witnessed the accident rushed Thirumurugan to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said Vikram sustained minor injuries as he was wearing a seat belt and the airbag deployed too.

Kilpauk traffic investigation police registered a case under two sections of IPC and arrested the teenager.