Car catches fire at St Thomas Mount subway, disrupts traffic

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected near St Thomas Mount subway on Monday after a car caught fire.



Sabari, a resident of Kodambakkam was heading towards the Chennai airport to drop off his brother in the evening.

Police said to have dinner they were drove to Alandur via the St Thomas Mount Subway, and at that time Sabari noticed smoke coming from the front bonnet of the vehicle and immediately stopped the car, and both of them got down from the vehicle.

Police said within a few minutes the car began to go up in flames and soon the locals who gathered in the spot managed to put off the fire by themselves.

The St. Thomas Mount Police, who visited the spot, found that a short circuit from the battery might be the reason for the fire.

Following the incident, the traffic was affected for a while.