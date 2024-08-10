Capacity-building training prog for faculty in Tamil Nadu govt engineering, polytechnic colleges

CHENNAI: To teach the latest tech used in industries, the Higher Education Department has decided to introduce a capacity building training programme for all faculty members in government engineering and polytechnic colleges.

At present, there are 11 government, three aided engineering colleges, 54 state-run polytechnic and 32 aided institutions across Tamil Nadu catering to over three lakh students every year.

Stating that the State government has allocated Rs 2 crore for the programme, a senior official from the department told DT Next: “The objective is to update the faculty members on the latest technology used in industries to enhance their teaching skills, as we can’t change the syllabus for students every month or year. Training and capacity building programmes are conducted regularly in schools.”

Pointing out that the programme was not a faculty development exercise usually held in colleges, the official added: “The initiative would also focus on using updated tech resources in classrooms with regard to industrial developments. Teaching methods will focus on subject knowledge rather than teaching skills.”

The programme also aims to motivate faculty in HEIs towards encouraging students. A committee comprising educationists and experts in the industries would be constituted. “The panel will prepare a detailed curriculum. Training duration will be released in both engineering and polytechnic colleges,” the official stated. “Industry experts will update the panel about the latest technology, which would in turn reflect on the curriculum regularly. This programme, expected to benefit more than 2,000 faculty members, will begin in a few months.”