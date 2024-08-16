Can't save Tambaram from flooding this year too, says MLA Raja

CHENNAI: It was impossible to prevent flooding during this year’s monsoon that is just weeks away, and the people should be ready to face its aftermath, said Tambaram MLA SR Raja, a statement that is sure to trigger considerable discomfort among thousands of families in the southern parts of Chennai.

The comment may have been a case of plain speak aimed as a wake-up call for officials, but it offered no comfort for the people who bore the brunt of flooding in recent years – and certainly not for the officials and even Minister TM Anbarasan who were present when the MLA made the comment.

Incidentally, the comment came days after Chief Minister MK Stalin said the capital city and its surroundings were well-prepared to deal with the monsoon.

The venue was the review meeting to discuss monsoon preparedness, convened by Minister Anbarasan and attended by Raja, Chengalpattu Collector Arun Raj, Tambaram Corporation Commissioner S Balachander, councillors, and officials from Police, Fire, and Revenue Departments on Wednesday.

What triggered the comment was Commissioner Balachander’s claim that Tambaram would not be affected by rains this year, as flood-prevention works have been carried out for Rs 4.5 crore. Hearing this, Raja immediately countered it stating that Tambaram would be affected by floods this year, too, and advised the people to be prepared to face it.

Raja, who was the chairman of the Corporation before becoming the MLA, said he has been following the situation since 2015 and that the much-touted plans failed every year since then. “Tambaram will be flooded this year, too. We should start creating awareness among the people on managing the situation. They should prepare by buying essential items for a month,” he said.

The MLA added that the culverts should be cleaned to carry floodwaters and new ones should be constructed, he added.

While he made the Minister and officials squirm, Raja’s comments struck a chord with local residents and even political rivals. Terming it as the ground reality, AIADMK councillor ‘Star’ Prabha said areas like CTO Colony, Mudichur, Kannadapalayam, Vasantham Nagar, and Perungalathur faced the threat of flooding this year, too.

Though steps were taken after the massive flood in 2015, the officials failed to clean culverts and remove encroachments, which resulted in the 2023 floods, he said.

“Raja has served as the municipal chairman; his complaint should be taken seriously by civic authorities,” said a local DMK functionary.