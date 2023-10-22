Begin typing your search...
Candidates invited to apply for CM’s research fellowship till Nov 15
The circular by the department stated that applications can be submitted online from October 20 till 5 pm of November 15.
CHENNAI: The Chief Minister's Research Fellowship (CMRF) for the year 2023-2024 is now open, requesting candidates to apply before November 15.
And, for more information and to apply, you can visit the official website at https://trb.tn.gov.in/.
“This fellowship aims to promote research excellence and support new research projects in the State. It provides financial assistance to full-time PhD programmes in government arts and science colleges and colleges of engineering and technology in Tamil Nadu,” the circular stated.
