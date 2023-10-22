Candidates invited to apply for CM’s research fellowship till Nov 15

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister's Research Fellowship (CMRF) for the year 2023-2024 is now open, requesting candidates to apply before November 15.

The circular by the department stated that applications can be submitted online from October 20 till 5 pm of November 15.

And, for more information and to apply, you can visit the official website at https://trb.tn.gov.in/.

“This fellowship aims to promote research excellence and support new research projects in the State. It provides financial assistance to full-time PhD programmes in government arts and science colleges and colleges of engineering and technology in Tamil Nadu,” the circular stated.