Cancer patient ends life

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with cancer, died by suicide in a private hospital on Friday.

The deceased, Saraswathi of Teynampet, visited the Global Hospital in Perumbakkam for treatment and was admitted there.

On Saturday early morning, Saraswathi who went inside the restroom did not return for a long time and on suspicion when the staff broke open the door they found her dead.