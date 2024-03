Cancellation of four EMU trains: check deets here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Tuesday announced cancellation of four EMU trains to facilitate engineering works in Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section at Tambaram Yard from March 14th to 25th.

Train No. 40149, Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 23:59 hrs is fully cancelled from 13th to 16th March and 18th to 23rd March.

Train No. 40150, Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 23:40 hrs is fully cancelled from 13th to 16th March and 18th to 23rd March.

Train No. 40419, Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 23:59 hrs is fully cancelled on 17th and 24th March.

Train No. 40420, Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 23:35 hrs is fully cancelled on 17th and 24th March, the press release said.