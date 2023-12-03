Campaign to find wheelchair accessible places in Chennai begins

CHENNAI: To find wheelchair accessible places in Chennai city, a campaign for the same on the 'International Day of Persons with Disability' began on December 3 by a wheelchair user himself.

The campaign is being conducted to both find and educate the people and the government on places both accessible and 'inaccessible' for wheelchair users in the city.

As part of the campaign, the participants and the public have been requested to find a wheelchair accessible place, followed by clicking a picture of the location and uploading it on social media and tag 'Sathish on Wheels'.

R Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user and YouTuber with the name 'Sathish on Wheels' said, "We have begun the campaign to educate wheelchair users on accessible places. To make it easy for participants, we have divided the task into three sections; 'where to find', 'what to find' and 'procedure for posting the picture'."

Sathish further went on to say that accessibility allows persons with disabilities to have an independent life in an inclusive society.

The sections of the campaign under 'procedure for posting' are to take photos of wheelchair accessible places and attach Google map location links of the place.

Subsequently, participants have to upload the photos on social media and give a short description of that place and finally tag 'Sathish on Wheels'.

Additionally, participants have been directed to find wheelchair accessible places in toilets, ramps, lifts, wide-door entrance and reserved parking availability.

And, as per Sathish, these places can be found at hotels, government offices, theatres, malls, parks and recreation spots.