Calls for Chennai Metro Rail extension till Pattabiram

CHENNAI: With the possible commercial and IT boom in Pattabiram and nearby areas, residents are urging Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to conduct a feasibility study to extend the Metro Rail in the region.

In early August, the CMRL signed a contract for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) from Koyambedu to Avadi. Since then, residents of both Pattabiram and Tiruninravur have been requesting CMRL to extend the service for commuters from IT employees, college students and others.

Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, said, “Instead of Avadi, we request the CMRL to extend the service till Nemilichery Outer Ring Road (ORR) circle. This will benefit the public and the employees of the IT park in Pattabiram. Also, the project should be extended up to ORR (Vendalur to Minjur). This will encourage IT companies to establish their offices at Pattabiram Tidel Park. Moreover, the CMRL Metro yard is being planned from ORR to Poonamallee, which will enable easy access for future expansion.”

In July-end, the CMRL awarded the contract to RITES Limited for the proposed corridor via Padi Pudhu Nagar, Ambattur and Tirumullaivoyal. The corridor is around 16 km long and includes 15 elevated Metro stations. The DPR preparation for the corridor was undertaken considering the developments such as IT parks, industrial hub, and other thickly-populated areas.