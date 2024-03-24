Cab driver dies; constable arrested for assault

CHENNAI: S Rajkumar (39) a cab driver from Jagannathapuram near Chetpet, died due to cardiac arrest after he was assaulted by a police head constable on night patrol near Maduravoyal on late Thursday night (March 21).

The city police have arrested Rizwan, the head constable attached with Maduravoyal police station, and booked under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

While the Maduravoyal police had initially registered a case of suspicious death and handed over the body to the family on Friday for final rites, the family members learnt of the altercation with the cop and approached the Maduravoyal police with a complaint.

Around 11 pm on Thursday, Rajkumar was found lying unconscious on the service road near Vanagaram and his family members were informed. He was moved to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. It was suspected that he developed an epileptic attack.

On Friday, as the family laid Rajkumar’s body to rest, a woman who was in a relationship with Rajkumar, told them about his altercation with a policeman, which led to his death. She recalled that they were talking in the car when a constable on patrol, who passed by the vehicle, had questioned them about being alone in the dark.

Rajkumar got off the vehicle and spoke to the constable which escalated into an argument. “He assaulted Rajkumar on his back after which the latter fell unconscious. The constable tried to resuscitate him by administering CPR, but in vain,” police sources said quoting the family.

The constable had asked the woman to leave the scene. Family members, who were later informed by the onlookers about Rajkumar, had assumed that he had died of unexpected health complications.

Upon learning about the events that led to his younger brother’s death, Jayakumar approached the Maduravoyal police with a complaint explaining the events after which an inquiry was conducted.

Rizwan and another constable were interrogated by senior police officials, and on Saturday, Rizwan was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.