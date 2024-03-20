'C' category rowdy arrested for beating father to death in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: A 34 year old man, a ‘C’ category rowdy was arrested by the city police on Wednesday for the alleged murder of his father over a property dispute at Villivakkam.

The arrested man was identified as M George Bush.

On Tuesday evening, Bush had come home drunk and picked up an argument with his father D Madhusudhanan (68) asking him to register the house the family owns in his name.

When the elderly man tried to avoid conflict and leave the place, Bush allegedly took an iron rod and attacked his father. He then went into the house and took a LPG cylinder and smashed it against his elderly father.

Hearing the old man’s screams, his wife and other sons rushed to his aid and moved him to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

Rajamangalam Police registered a case of murder and arrested George Bush. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Madhusudhanan was survived by his wife, Saradha and six children. Bush is the third of the six siblings, police said.